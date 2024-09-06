COVID-19 scam not an attempt to divert attention: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil has categorically denied that the talk of inquiry into alleged COVID-19 scam was an attempt to divert attention from MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Dr. Patil said that the Congress had mentioned about inquiring into COVID scam during the elections and subsequently, after coming to power it had entrusted the inquiry to the committee led by Justice John Michael D’Cunha.

“We can not take action without proper inquiry into the alleged corruption. The interim report has now been submitted to the government. Prima facie, there is a scam and that’s why a team of senior officials had been entrusted with reviewing it and submiting a report to the Cabinet,” he said.

To a query on the prison photographs of actor Darshan, Mr. Patil declined to comment. On the status of establishing AIMMS at Raichur, he said it was still under process. On why the government recommended Raichur instead of Hubballi, he said Hubballi had premiere medical institutions like KMC, while Raichur was comparatively backward in terms of healthcare facilities.

On the reported delay in the work on the branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Hubballi, he clarified that there was no such delay.

