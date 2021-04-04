COVID-19 rules to be implemented more strictly in Dharwad: DC

With Dharwad recording an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last fortnight, the Deputy Commissioner of the district said steps would be taken for stricter implementation of COVID-19 protocol.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharwad on Saturday after reviewing the situation, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that a strict vigil would be kept on adherence to COVID-19 protocol. Several teams had been formed to ensure that face mask wearing and physical distancing was maintained. Shops that violate Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) will be locked till April 20 as per the Disaster Management Act, 2020, he said.

Mr. Patil said that considering the second wave, there was a need for everyone to be a Corona warrior, exercise utmost caution and sensitise others. As holidays had been declared for government hostels till April 20, parents had been asked to take them home after getting them tested, he said.

“All mass religious rituals have been prohibited. Car festivals inviting large gatherings too have been banned. HDMC has been directed to keep a strict vigil on apartments and direct the owners to close the swimming pools, gymnasiums and club houses”, he said. He also clarified that no permission would be granted for protests till April 20.

Government and private buses should limit the passengers to 50% and see that physical distancing was maintained, he said issuing a warning that buses which exceeded the number of passengers would be seized.

Mr. Patil clarified that as Dharwad was one among the eight districts with high positivity rate, only 50% seat occupancy should be allowed in cinema halls, hotels, bars and restaurants and pubs. “If any person is seen entering hotels, bars and restaurants without a mask, the respective hotel or restaurant will be sealed immediately till April 20,” he said.

Special teams would monitor activities at APMC yard and the rural people coming here to sell their produce would be allowed only on adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

1.21 lakh inoculated

He said that so far 1.21 lakh people in the district had received the vaccine and steps were being taken to step up the inoculation.

Earlier at the review meeting, Police Commissioner Labu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal and others took part.