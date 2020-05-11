COVID-19 relief package announced without preparation, says Kumaraswamy

Alleging that the State government’s ₹1,610-crore package for marginalised groups affected by the lockdown was merely aimed at getting publicity, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the announcement was made with inadequate preparation.

“The government is not behaving responsibly. It is only with God’s grace that the State has not been affected very badly by COVID-19. Does the government have data on the list of beneficiaries?” he asked.

He told reporters that the ₹1,610-crore package was like the one announced for the flood victims of North Karnataka last year. “The government should focus on preparation to implement the package. Who will give a list of beneficiaries of the package?” he asked. “This package is just for publicity.” He pointed out the preparation during his 14-month tenure as CM before the ₹25,000-crore farm loan waiver package was announced and implemented with efficiency.

“The State government’s announcement of ₹25,000 per hectare for floriculturists will entail an expenditure of just about ₹31 crore. Where is the question of government spending on 21 lakh registered construction workers? The government is spending money that belongs to workers,” the JD(S) leader said.

He also expressed ire over transfers effected in the Excise Department, which have been cancelled, and stated that the whole exercise was mired in corruption.