COVID-19 relief material get fast track customs clearance

The customs department, which has recorded a rise in COVID-19 relief material arriving in Bengaluru, has formed a task force with six nodal officers to ensure that there are no delays in clearing them.

Thirty-two consignments of COVID-19 relief material that arrived in Bengaluru between April 26 and 30 were accorded fast track clearance and exemption benefits from customs duty, said a press note from the office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone.

Consignments comprised essential medical goods such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators and respiratory devices among other items needed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

All measures are being taken to ensure that every consignment of such critical cargo is cleared within the least possible time, stated the release.

Over the last five days alone, 209 ventilators, 300 oxygen concentrators, 60 accessories of ventilators, five humidifiers, 15 oxygen analyzers and 218 respiratory devices got clearance in Bengaluru.

“In view of the sudden upsurge in the demand for the COVID-19 relief material, the imports of commercial as well as charity material has increased significantly,” stated the press release.