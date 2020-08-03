COVID-19: Puthige seer’s appeal for ‘national rest period’

The seer of Puthige Mutt in Udupi, Sugunendra Theertha, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago has urged the Union government to declare the period between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. as “national rest period”for promoting the health of all.

All television and other entertainment programmes and travel should be banned during this period, he said in a statement issued from the mutt in Udupi late on Sunday. The government should take required steps to ensure that the ban had legal back-up.

The seer said that during his treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Manipal, he realised that sleeping well during the said period helped in boosting immunity.

The COVID-19 symptoms in him started with cough beginning at 4 a.m. every day. Doctors said the cause was his staying up till late in the evening and not going to bed early. As per their advice he began to sleep by 9 p.m. and there was improvement in his health and coughing came down. He realised that there was direct link between sleeping habit and immunity.

“Taking timely food and sleeping at the right time are key to maintain immunity,” he said adding that Lord Krishna in Bhagavadgeetha has laid stress on such habits.

The seer said that just like the new education policy the time is ripe to re-frame the national health policy, with thrust on yoga, pranayama and ayurveda. He said that there is a need to change the lifestyle of people. The government should bring in necessary legislations for the same, he added.

The seer had been discharged from hospital. He had tested positive after returning from a trip to Bengaluru.