COVID-19: Puthige seer’s appeal for ‘national rest period’

The seer of Puthige Mutt in Udupi, Sugunendra Theertha, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago has urged the Union government to declare the period between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. as “national rest period”for promoting the health of all.
All television and other entertainment programmes and travel should be banned during this period, he said in a statement issued from the mutt in Udupi late on Sunday. The government should take required steps to ensure that the ban had legal back-up.
The seer said that during his treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Manipal, he realised that sleeping well during the said period helped in boosting immunity.
The COVID-19 symptoms in him started with cough beginning at 4 a.m. every day. Doctors said the cause was his staying up till late in the evening and not going to bed early. As per their advice he began to sleep by 9 p.m. and there was improvement in his health and coughing came down. He realised that there was direct link between sleeping habit and immunity.
“Taking timely food and sleeping at the right time are key to maintain immunity,” he said adding that Lord Krishna in Bhagavadgeetha has laid stress on such habits.
The seer said that just like the new education policy the time is ripe to re-frame the national health policy, with thrust on yoga, pranayama and ayurveda. He said that there is a need to change the lifestyle of people. The government should bring in necessary legislations for the same, he added.
The seer had been discharged from hospital. He had tested positive after returning from a trip to Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath