Karnataka

COVID-19 protocol for tourism sector released in Karnataka

The Department of Tourism has come out with the COVID-19 preparedness protocol for the State’s tourism sector. The first volume of a booklet with 19 pages was brought out on Monday.

According to Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, the guidelines are based on recommendations from authorities such as the World Health Organisation, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and refined through detailed inputs from key stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries of Karnataka.

“Through collaboration among the government, industry and tourists, we can ensure that even in this new normal, visiting Karnataka continues to be a safe and memorable experience,” he said.

Coronavirus
Printable version | Jun 8, 2020

