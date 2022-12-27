COVID-19 preparedness: Drill at two hospitals

December 27, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MYSURU

A drill was conducted at Trauma Care Centre and Super Speciality Hospital on the PKTB campus on KRS Road on Tuesday to check COVID-19 preparedness here.

The two hospitals were used to treat COVID-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic.

MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini said the preparedness of the hospitals for handling COVID-19 cases was checked. “We are prepared to combat the pandemic in case of any surge in numbers. Our staff too are geared up to handle the situation,” she said.

In the second wave, steps were taken to equip the hospitals, which were not functional, with oxygen beds and ICU infrastructure.

The District Hospital which was converted into a COVID-19 Hospital, and the K.R. Hospital, which handled a large number of cases in the first as well as the second wave, faced shortage of beds over surge in cases, especially in the second wave. In view of this, the two hospitals were used to ease the rush and help in handling the crisis.

More than 40 oxygenated beds are available at the trauma care centre.

The 250-bed Princess Krishnarajammanni Super Speciality Hospital where the district administration dedicated 89 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 treatment during the second wave is also ready for handling any imminent situation. The hospital was hurriedly readied as beds in all other hospitals across Mysuru were occupied amid the rapid spread with daily count crossing the 2,000-mark last year.