COVID-19 preparedness: Drill across govt. hospitals in Mysuru today

December 20, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as surveillance has been stepped up in Mysuru district following COVID-19 scare in Kerala where a new variant of the virus has been discovered, the pandemic preparedness in all public healthcare facilities, including the district hospital in Mysuru, all taluk hospitals, and CHCs, will be assessed as a drill will be conducted across the district on Thursday.

Though the health officials here claim the facilities are prepared to handle cases, if any, since the infrastructure had been kept ready and manpower too was familiar to such tasks, the hospitals, in unison, will carry out the mock drill that assesses their readiness for battling COVID-19.

“Already the surveillance has been escalated on receiving instructions from the government. A step further, the mock drill is being conducted even as the staff are in the process of sensitizing the community on the new scare and the precautions that are necessary to be taken,” said District Health Officer Kumaraswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told The Hindu that H.D. Kote, which shares a border with Kerala, was under focus with the taluk health officer and teams are assessing the situation and the preventive measures are being taken. So far, no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mysuru. “We are on alert and keeping a close watch on the border.”

“Our team in H.D. Kote has been in touch with the Wayanad district health authorities on the situation there and coordinating for controlling the spread. There is no need to panic. In view of the scare, the general alertness has been put in place, carrying out awareness and engaging the community,” the DHO said.

Dr. Kumaraswamy said the Wayanad authorities had communicated to the teams in H.D. Kote that the 118 cases they reported were mild and patients had been home isolated. “This shows the infection is mild.”

He said the measures taken during the previous phases of pandemic were intact in hospitals and the staff are also aware of what needs to be done. The protocols had been defined and advisory given from time to time are complied with. The hospitals have oxygen, ventilators and other facilities.

Patients can seek doctors’ help visiting the facilities if they suffer from fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, he advised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.