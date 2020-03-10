COVID-19: Precautions being taken, says Hassan DC

Hassan

10 March 2020 17:00 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has appealed to the public to inform the district administration if they notice any person who has returned from a foreign visit recently, in the wake of reports of COVID-19.

Speaking to presspersons, here on Tuesday, Mr. Girish said the public can call up the helpline (08172-246575) to inform the officers of Health and Family Welfare Department. The officers would bring them and conduct a health check-up. “We have also directed the owners of hotels, resorts in the district to inform the district administration whenever foreigners check-in”, he said.

A person, who had returned from France recently, had complained of symptoms similar to COVID-19. His throat swabs were sent to laboratory tests and the result was negative. “As of now there are no cases of COVID-19 reported in the district”, he said.

Masks

The DC said around 10,800 masks are available at HIMS in Hassan. All primary health centres have been provided with 50 masks each and community health centres with 200 and taluk health centres with 500 each. “Instructions have been issued to all concerned that masks should not be sold at a rate more than the MRP. The commercial tax officers will be conducting checks to find out if anybody is violating the rules”, he said.

The officer made it clear only those with symptoms could use masks.

The officers have taken enough measures to spread awareness on how to avoid the spread of the infection. The staff conducted awareness programmes in schools as well. The annual exams for the students in class 1 to 5 would be conducted before March 16, as per the instructions received from the department, he said.

The two people who returned from China are under observation and they had not shown any symptoms of the infection, he added.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar was present at the press conference.