COVID-19 | Precautionary measures taken by Karnataka ‘inadequate’, says Opposition

Congress member K.V. Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council.

Bengaluru

16 March 2020 23:55 IST

Sriramulu counters by saying ₹36 cr. has been spent to contain spread of virus

Amidst the Opposition slamming the State government for “inadequate” measures being put in place across the State to contain the spread of COVID-19, Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Monday said ₹36 crore has been spent to contain the spread of virus and the State was in the process of purchasing 10,000 thermal sensors.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil said that the State government has failed to take enough measures to check its spread. “Preventive measures have not been put in place. Every international passenger coming into the State from affected countries should have been isolated. It is unfortunate that Karnataka now has an ignominious record of reporting the first COVID-19 casualty in the country. This is a black spot on the Health Department,” he said.

Stating that district-level laboratories to test blood samples are yet to be established, he said that measures in districts, including keeping beds ready, are far from satisfactory. “While the government should instil confidence among the people, it should set aside a separate fund to fight the virus on the lines of the U.S. government. Isolate every passenger coming from the affected countries,” he said.

While Congress member Ivan D’Souza accused private hospitals of not doing enough and not cooperating with State government, another member N.S. Bose Raju said that border areas were completely being ignored. “No testing facility has been established. Patients have to depend on hospitals in Hyderabad,” Mr. Raju said.

Many members raised the issue of inadequate facilities in rural areas, and wanted to know the fate of religious festivals that would attract huge gatherings. “Masks available in the market were not up to the mark and some are even recycled,” Congress Chief Whip M. Narayanswamy alleged.

Responding to the criticism, Mr. Sriramulu said: “I’m pained at the death of the senior citizen in Kalaburagi. However, we are taking enough precautions. Leaves for doctors have been cancelled and they are being deputed to areas where needed. There is no dearth of money and the Union government has also promised financial assistance.”

Labs to be set up

On the absence of laboratories, he said the government will set them up in all districts, but it would take time. “Somehow, private hospitals are not participating in the measures. In the first case, the private hospital where the senior citizen was admitted did not inform the government. Private hospitals are also not sure of admitting the affected people,” Mr. Sriramulu said.