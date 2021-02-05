COVID-19 precaution: Film shows to have two intervals; audience details to be collected

A day after the Karnataka government allowed opening of cinemas with full capacity, it issued guidelines to theatre owners, that include mandatory collection of names and contact numbers of the audience.

Among other things, there would be two intervals per film show “to reduce exposure time and facilitate ventilation”, said the circular issued on Thursday by the Chief Secretary, citing recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee.

Mask mandatory

It said that wearing face mask would be mandatory at all times, including during viewing of the show. It said that collecting the name and number of the persons at the time of booking would have to be done to help contact tracing and testing for COVID-19. There would be monitoring of guidelines on air conditioning too.

To be reviewed

These recommendations, the circular said, will be reviewed in the first week of March.