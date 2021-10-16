COVID-19 positivity rate is below 1% across Karnataka: CM

Hassan

16 October 2021 13:45 IST

Government will discuss the possibility of reopening schools

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government will take a decision on reopening schools as COVID-19 positivity rate has come down below 1% in Karnataka, including in border districts.

Addressing mediapersons in Honnali on October 16, Mr. Bommai said a meeting of experts would be held to discuss opening schools and lifting other restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

Answering a question on the benefits for construction workers allegedly reaching people who are not eligible, Mr. Bommai said the Central Government had introduced a new portal E-Shrama through which labourers could get the benefits by linking their Aadhaar number. This system would avoid the misuse of benefits and only genuine beneficiaries would have access.

The Chief Minister was in Honnali to inaugurate development works in the town in Davanagere district.