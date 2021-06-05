COVID-19 positivity rate in Karnataka drops under 10%

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Karnataka dropped below 10% and stood at 9.69%, according to Saturday’s bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 13,800 new cases were reported, as well as 365 deaths. With this, the overall cases rose to 26.83 lakh, while the toll jumped to 31,260. There are 2.68 lakh active cases in the State. The case fatality rate stands at 2.64%. There were 25,346 people discharged, taking the total to 23.83 lakh. The number of tests conducted in a 24-hour period was 1.42 lakh.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban reported 2,686 new cases and 206 deaths. Other districts that reported a high number of cases were Mysuru (1,155), Belagavi (847), Dakshina Kannada (714), Shivamogga (710), and Tumakuru (695).

Meanwhile, 2,46,170 people were vaccinated till 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, taking the total number of people vaccinated to 1,49,77,980.