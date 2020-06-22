COVID-19 positive womandelivered of twins

In a heart warming news in the time of a pandemic, a COVID-19 positive woman was delivered of twin girls here on Monday.

A team of doctors at the district government hospital ensured normal delivery of the twins. Their mother has been identified as P-8,789.

Giving this information, District Surgeon Sharanappa Katti said that the team of doctors led by Manpreetkour Tehriya was monitoring the health of the woman. After the delivery, both the woman and the babies are doing fine. While one baby weighs 2 kg, the other weighs 2.1 kg.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tehriya said that the woman was suffering from anaemia so she required extra medical attention.

She said that the woman developed labour pain in the morning after which, the doctor and her team successfully carried out the normal delivery.