COVID-19 positive woman gives birth

A 22-year-old COVID-19 positive pregnant woman underwent emergency Ceasarean delivery at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital, here on Wednesday.
A press release from the Department of Health and Family Welfare here said that the woman, who hails from Karkala, was admitted on June 16.
“The woman is recovering and the newborn is healthy. This emergency surgery was required due to obstetrics reasons,” the release said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that both the woman and child are safe. “Doctors are taking all steps to see that the child does not contract COVID-19,” he said.
This is the first surgery on a COVID-19 positive patient in Udupi district.
A team of obstetrics surgeons Shashikala K. Bhat and Surbhi Sinha and anaesthesiologist Roshan Shetty was assisted by a nursing team of Veronica, Ashwini and Jayashree. Paediatric care was given to the newborn by paediatricians Ashish Gupta and Chaitanya, the release said.
