COVID-19: Positive cases rise to 11 in Mandya

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mandya rose to 11 on Friday with three isolated persons from Malavalli testing positive for the virus.

All the three [P-322, P-323 and P-324] are primary contacts of P-171, a Malavalli resident who had attended the Markaz prayers during the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi last month, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare sources.

69 isolated

A total of 69 persons have been isolated from Friday as they have been in contact with these three new novel coronavirus patients, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh. Of them, 15 have been considered as primary contacts of these three. The remaining are secondary contacts of the patients.

P-322 is a motorcycle mechanic and runs a garage at Malavalli. While P-323 is an employee at a biscuit shop at Pete Beedhi in Malavalli, P-324 has been working as a driver. All the three had visited the local masjid to attend namaz with P-171, said the DC.

A team comprising cardiologist, anaesthesiologist, pulmonologist, general physician, paediatrician and psychiatrist has been formed to monitor the health of those who have been isolated/quarantined in the district.

Meanwhile, all the three new COVID-19 patients have been shifted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).