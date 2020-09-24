COVID-19 positive candidates cannot appear for CLAT

Bengaluru

24 September 2020 09:17 IST

Candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. This is as per the new notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

As per the notification issued by Balraj Chauhan, convener of CLAT 2020, even candidates under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to appear. The decision to postpone the test was taken at a meeting by the consortium to “review the precautionary measures taken in the context of the pandemic and the resulting situation in various States”. CLAT 2020 is scheduled for September 28.

Candidates can visit https://consortiumofnlus .ac.in/clat-2020/ for updates.

