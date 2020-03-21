COVID-19: Polls to cooperative banks, societies deferred

The Cooperative Election Authority has postponed elections to various cooperative banks and societies in the State as a precautionary measure to contain spread of COVID-19.

In its circular on March 20, the authority said deputy commissioners in districts were busy taking measures to contain spread of COVID-19 and hence it was decided to defer the elections to cooperative banks and societies till March 31.

It said it was not necessary to seek permission from the Deputy Commissioner to defer the elections since the State government has announced closure of all schools, colleges, malls, and functions till March-end.

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar chaired a meeting on Friday on the issue of postponing the elections and said that if necessary, the polls would be deferred till May.

The meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savaid, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil and State Apex Bank chairman K.N. Rajanna decided to bring in changes in elections to cooperative societies and cooperative banks in the State by amending the Cooperation Act.

It was also decided to make some changes to the law to get relief on income earned by cooperative societies and banks, primary membership of cooperative societies, and functioning of housing cooperatives.