COVID-19: People told to keep away from beaches, temple fairs

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 disease and following the footsteps of Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has banned temple sevas throughout Udupi district with immediate effect here on Wednesday.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that there was a possibility of spreading of COVID-19 due to temple fairs, public functions, cultural functions, weekly markets, festivals and other programmes which attracted large number of people. Hence, in the interest of public health, the administration had taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, only the temple staff could participate in temple festivals and fairs throughout the district. The participation of people in such events is restricted. People could visit the temples and have “darshan” of deities, but ‘sevas’ have been banned.

Devotees would not be allowed to stay at the temples. People should not enter temples, mosques, churches, and religious centres in groups.

Summer camps, functions, seminars, sports tournaments and other events which attract crowds are prohibited. Weekly markets are banned. People are prohibited from visiting beaches and tourist spots.

Weeding and engagement ceremonies should be organised in a simple manner and large gathering at these ceremonies should be avoided.

Students living in paying guest (PG) accommodation and hostels are advised to return to their homes as educational institutions have declared a holiday on account of COVID-19. If any student wants to stay in PG accommodations or hostels, he/she should follow personal hygiene guidelines issued by the State government.

The owners/supervisors of PG accommodations and hostels should compulsorily ensure that hygiene and cleanliness is maintained so that no disease could spread. Should the health guidelines be flouted in PG accommodations or hostels, stern action would be taken.

The owners/supervisors of PG accommodations and hostels should compulsorily submit reports on alternate days on the measures to taken maintain hygiene and cleanliness on their premises, to the heads of city municipality, town municipalities, town panchayats and gram panchayats.

These directives would remain in force in the district till they were withdrawn by further orders, the release said.