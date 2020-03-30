COVID-19 | People in home quarantine told to send selfies every hour to govt.

All people in home quarantine in Karnataka have been asked to send selfies with their GPS coordinates every one hour to the government of Karnataka.

The department has warned that if they fail to do so, they will be sent to mass quarantine centres.

A press release by medical education minister K. Sudhakar states that the selfie needs to be sent every one hour (except between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.). The release states that a government team will reach the homes of those under home quarantine if they fail to send the selfie, and take then to mass quarantine centres.

“Every selfie sent by home-quarantine persons is seen by a government photo-verification team. So, if wrong photos are sent, defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine centres,” Mr Sudhakar said in the release.

It also states that government teams, which are monitoring people in quarantine, will use an app and click photos of home-quarantined people and send it to the government.