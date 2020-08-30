COVID-19 patient undergoes rare surgery

A team at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) successfully performed a rare neurosurgery on a COVID-19 patient recently.
The 35-year-old patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had a ruptured brain aneurysm. According to a NIMHANS release, brain haemorrhage, secondary to an aneurysm, is a deadly disease with a 25% death rate in the first 24 hours. However, the NIMHANS team was able to pull off the surgery well, also managing her for COVID-19 at the designated neurosurgical ward at NIMHANS, it said.
The release added that in the past four months, neurosurgeons at NIMHANS have evaluated over 2,250 cases in emergency, and operated 949 cases of life-threatening emergencies ranging from head and spinal injuries to tumours and brain haemorrhages.
“Also, in the past month, while multiple COVID-19 patients have undergone treatment at NIMHANS, seven COVID-19 positive patients have been operated upon, including four patients of trauma/stroke, two with infections and one aneurysm,” the release added.
