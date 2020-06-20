COVID-19 patient gives birth through C-section in Mysuru

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby boy through C-section at the government maternity hospital here on Saturday. This is the first delivery case of coronavirus patient through Caesarean section in Mysuru.
The woman from K R Pet, who was tested negative to the disease in Mandya district, tested positive after she was rushed to the hospital here for delivery.
A team of doctors and nursing staff from Cheluvamba Hospital, a facility attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), performed C-section on the woman to deliver the baby.
In a highly sanitised OT with utmost precautions, the doctors and the staff conducted the delivery. The mother and the child are stable, according to the doctors.
MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj told The Hindu that “The woman was isolated in the hospital at V.V. Puram instead of shifting her to COVID-19 hospital as her delivery date had neared. The mother and the baby had been isolated in the hospital as per the protocol to avoid transmission of the infection.”
However, the baby’s swab samples had been collected for the mandatory testing.
“The mother can breastfeed the baby but cannot be with him as she is infected. Some attendant has to look after the baby and take the baby to the mother for breastfeeding,” the dean said.
As pregnant women are prone to infections, the government made COVID-19 test mandatory. In Mysuru district, on an average, about 60 pregnant women undergo testing daily. The VRDL in Mysuru has the capacity to test more than 300 samples a day.
