COVID-19 patient found dead in hospital

A 35-year-old man, infected with COVID-19, is said to have committed suicide at the taluk hospital in Arsikere on Sunday.

Prakash Naik of Karehalli in the taluk was under treatment for eight days. He was found dead in the washroom of the hospital. He is survived by his aged parents, his wife and two children.

Earlier, the doctors had said that he was recovering and could be discharged soon. However, he did not believe them. In fact, he had escaped from the hospital on Sunday morning and his family members took him back there. Later, in the afternoon, he was found dead.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Tahsildar Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagesh and others visited the hospital.

Arsikere Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)