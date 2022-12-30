ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 patient dies in Mysuru

December 30, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at K.R. Hospital here on Thursday.

The woman was suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis and immuno-compromised, said MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini.

“The patient who was admitted to the hospital around 1.15 pm on Thursday succumbed to the complications in the evening. She had a history of health complications and had not taken medicines for a long period. The secondary infection and respiratory issues were among the strong reasons for the complications. COVID-19 alone cannot be said as the reason for the death,” she said.

All efforts to revive the patient did not yield results and the patient succumbed, she added.

This is the first death of COVID-19 patient in Mysuru after a long gap, amidst the fresh fears of pandemic.

