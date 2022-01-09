COVID-19 patient dies, 107 new cases in Ballari and Vijayanagara

In a considerable increase in COVID-19 cases, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts jointly reported 107 new cases and one death on Sunday taking the number of active cases in the twin districts to 394 after 12 people were discharged.

Of the new cases in the twin districts, Ballari reported 82 and Vijayanagara 25. As per media bulletins released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the twin districts reported 43 new cases on Saturday and 62 new cases on Friday. With Sunday’s spike, the number of infected persons in the twin districts rose to 98,156, including 1,688 deaths, in all.

Kalaburagi district also saw a jump with 98 new cases on Sunday taking the total number of infected person in the district to 62,286, including 824 deaths. The district reported 58 new cases on Saturday and 43 new cases on Friday.

The other districts in Kalyana Karnataka region have maintained a normal rate of increase with Bidar reporting 20, Koppal 19, Yadgir 10 and Raichur seven new cases.