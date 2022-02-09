COVID-19 | Over 90% of adult population in Karnataka fully vaccinated

Bengaluru

09 February 2022 09:58 IST

Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura achieve 100% second dose coverage; Kodagu, Gadag cover 98% population

Over 90% of the adult population in Karnataka is now fully vaccinated. Reiterating that it is still a challenging task for the State Health Department to cover the remaining population, officials said the second dose coverage slowed down in the last few weeks with the third wave showing a declining trend.

From 51% on November 16, second dose coverage in the State shot up to cross 80% on January 6. It took over a month for the State to cover another 10% and cross 90%. The first dose coverage has exceeded the target population of 4.89 crore. Officials said this is because the target population is only an estimate of the 2011 census.

14 districts excel

According to data from CoWIN and the State Health Department, the second dose coverage in 14 districts is above the State average of 90%. While Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura have achieved 100% second dose coverage, Kodagu and Gadag have covered 98% of their population.

Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP), which was the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% second dose coverage on December 23, has achieved 86% second dose coverage.

The lowest second dose coverage has been recorded in Kalaburgi and Raichur at 83% and 84% respectively. At 89% coverage each, Davangere, Haveri and Bidar are inching towards the State average. The second dose coverage is 90% each in Tumakuru, Koppal and Yadgir.

38 lakh people due

Arundhathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, admitted that second dose vaccination has slowed down in the last few weeks because cases are declining.

“As of Tuesday, we have nearly 38 lakh people who are due for the second dose. At least half of these would have already taken the second dose with another number. Such people have to voluntarily come forward and inform us so that they can be included in the fully vaccinated list,” the official said adding that the focus would now be on vaccinating children and administering precaution doses.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about the second dose coverage, congratulated the health workers and district administration for the achievement.