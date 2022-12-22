COVID-19: Only 27% took booster dose in Mysuru 

December 22, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst concerns over the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in China, doctors have been advising those who have missed the booster dose after the drop in cases early this year, to get the precautionary dose at the earliest to get themselves secured from the infection.

In Mysuru, over 62,000 doseswere available at the designated vaccination centers. The booster dose coverage has not been very encouraging in the district and as on December 17, was 27 per cent.

Health authorities here said despite conducting special drives, the response from the public was poor and therefore the coverage was not on the expected lines.

“The booster doses are available in all the designated vaccination centres. We have sufficient doses of vaccines which can be availed for precaution against the infection,” said District Health Officer K.H. Prasad.

He added, “So far, no instructions has been received from either the State or the Centre over the fresh COVID-19 scare but routine vaccination is underway at all the centres. We are awaiting the guidelines and taking measures accordingly.”

The new variant of Coronavirus – BF. 7 – has triggered a sharp surge in China and the Centre was exploring various precautionary measures for containing any possible spread.

As on December 17, booster doses were administered to 27.74 per cent of the eligible populations since the launch. A total of 6,76,209 people have got the booster doses out of the targeted population (in the 18 years and above age group) of 24,38,000.

The targeted population for administering booster doses is highest in Mysuru urban where 9,58,600 have been identified for the precautionary doses. However, only 1,62,357 have so far received the booster dose (16.94 per cent achievement.)

The progress made in administering booster doses in taluks is – Mysuru rural 73,359 (29.09 per cent); T Narsipur – 88,441 (35.20 per cent); Nanjangud - 91,386 (27.83 per cent); Hunsur 62,110 (25.50 per cent); H.D. Kote – 53,689 (24.03 per cent); Periyapatna – 76,601 (37.40 per cent) and K.R. Nagar – 68,266 (31.61 per cent).

In the district, the total doses of vaccine administered since the vaccination began and till December 17 is 62,02,966. This includes doses administered to the healthcare workers, frontline workers, 12-14 age group, 15-17 age group, 18-44 age group, 45-59 age group, 60 and above age group.

According to the statistics sourced from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mysuru, 27,45,017 first dose, 27,81,740 second dose and 6,76,209 booster dose had been administered. The highest number of doses had been administered in Mysuru urban which is 21,27,936, followed by Nanjangud at 7,79,429 and Mysuru rural at 6,26,933.

A total of 63,890 doses of vaccines were available in the district as on December 17. This includes 62,610 doses of Covaxin - 32,360 doses in district vaccine depot and 2,160 in block vaccine depot.

A total of 8,630 doses were available in Nanjangud, followed by 7,420 in H.D. Kote and 6,540 in T Narsipur. Mysuru urban has 3,020 vaccine doses as on December 17, according to the health authorities. On this date, three took the first dose, 243 took the second dose and 87 availed booster dose. In total, 333 got the vaccine doses.