COVID-19: One person put in isolation ward tests negative

The lone person admitted to the isolation ward here on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19 has tested negative.

All 16 samples of the COVID-19 suspects that underwent lab tests had tested negative, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Till date, 127 persons had been put under observation and 62 persons have completed 14 days of isolation. The number of persons who are in 14 days of home isolation is 65.

The Health Department has said that any person who has returned from COVID-19 affected countries or has been in personal contact with such person must remain in home isolation for 14 days from arrival in India irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Also, they should notify the nearest government hospital or call 1077 or 104 health helpline for assistance.

Thermal screening

Meanwhile, thermal screening of advocates and visitors to the city court premises began here from Tuesday. The medical team at the entry gate of the city law courts were found screening those entering the premises using the hand-held thermal scanners.

Visitors to the Mysuru central prison face restriction as a precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19. Isolation cells had been created on the prison premises as per the protocol.