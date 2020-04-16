COVID-19: One more dead in Karnataka

A 66-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who was tested positive for COVID-19, died on Wednesday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the State stands at 13.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient was admitted in the Victoria hospital and was ventilator support since 10 April. “He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted at Victoria Hospital,” the Health Department stated.