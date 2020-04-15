COVID-19: one death, 17 new cases in Karnataka

One more death and 17 new cases have been reported in Karnataka since Tuesday evening.

With this, the total death toll has risen to 11 and number of positive cases to 277.

A 65-year-old male patient, a resident of Chikkaballapur, who was referred from a private hospital in Bengaluru to Emergency and Trauma Care centre in Victoria Hospital premises succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday morning.

The patient was H1N1 positive and also had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea and past history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, according to doctors.

Of the 17 new cases, ten are from Mysuru including eight workers from Nanjangud Pharma company.

The remaining cases include two each from Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote and Vijayapura and one case from Kalaburgi, where a one-year-old baby has been infected.

One of the Bagalkote cases is a policeman who was on duty at a Madrasa there.