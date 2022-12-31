COVID-19 | One BF.7.4 infection found in Bengaluru?

December 31, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

One case of a BF.7.4 infection, the new Omicron sub-variant, is learnt to have been reported in Bengaluru. However, State Health Commissioner Randeep D said there is no official confirmation about this as yet.

Sources told The Hindu that the sample of a 34-year-old software engineer, who came from Germany in the first week of December, has been found to have the BF.7.4 sub-variant through whole genome sequencing. He was asymptomatic on arrival and developed symptoms after three days. He tested positive and went into home isolation, and subsequently recovered. He is three-dose vaccinated, sources said.

Sources said there is no need to panic all his family members and other contacts have tested negative.

Meanwhile, after over six months, a severe COVID-19 case has been admitted to the ICU of Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur. The patient, a 65-year-old woman, also has comorbidities. Hospital authorities, who confirmed that the patient has been admitted in the ICU, refused to divulge more details. She had no foreign travel history.