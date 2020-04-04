COVID-19: Officials intensify drive to create awareness

With the people continuing to defy COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, officials of various departments on Saturday intensified the measures to educate people.

The movement of people/private vehicles has been considerably increasing following the reopening of mutton/chicken stalls, hair cutting saloons and other shops across the district, in spite of petrol being denied to motorcycles.

The development of attendeees of Markaz prayers, during the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, meeting the people at Nagamangala and Malavalli has startled the district administration.

Srirangapatna tahsildar M.V. Roopa and other officials visited various places in Srirangapatna to ascertain the possibilities of attendees of Markaz prayers meeting the local residents.

Assistant Commissioner V.R. Shailaja (Revenue, Pandavapura subdivision) told The Hindu that she has visited Nagamangala and interacted with the people.

“We have issued directions to the people to maintain social distance while visiting fair price shops or buying essentials,” Ms. Roopa said.

Similar awareness programmes were organised at various places across the district on Saturday.