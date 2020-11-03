COVID-19: Now, city police plan awareness campaign

MYSURU

03 November 2020 23:22 IST

Each police station has been tasked to reach out to at least 1,000 persons a day, inform them of taking precautions and complying with SOPs despite fall in cases

Even as the COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Mysuru, bringing a great deal of respite to the warriors, the Mysuru City Police has decided to launch a public awareness campaigns in a bid to prevail upon the people to continue complying with the safety precautions without being complacent in the wake of declining infection rate.

As the police felt necessary to bring behavioural changes among the public in the post-COVID-19 era until the pandemic was brought under full control and all precautions are continued until vaccine was found, Commissioner of Police Chandragupta had convened a meeting of all police officers here on Monday to chalk out the awareness programmes to be carried out by the jurisdictional police stations.

The jurisdictional police had been told to come up with the SOPs, identifying the places that witness public gathering during festive seasons. The respective police inspectors had been tasked to prepare the SOPs and enforce them for controlling the spread of the infection.

The Commissioner suggested educating the public at places having high population density on the importance of using face masks and sanitizers besides maintaining social distancing for keeping the virus under check. Such drives should be carried out daily for two hours, Mr. Chandragupta told the inspectors.

The police inspectors had been asked to coordinate with the local bodies and NGOs and carry out various initiatives for educating the masses on COVID-19 besides the dos and don’ts.

The biggest task vested with the police stations was to ensure that each station reached out messages on COVID-19 to nearly 1,000 people daily.

Mr. Chandragupta suggested engaging local artistes for spreading awareness through the medium of art. The police can explore new ways and means of engaging the public and rope in artistes for holding drives in their limits.

With the beat policing in practice for bringing the police closer to the public, the members of police beat committees can be made use of in spreading the word, he said, urging the public to cooperate with the police and support their initiatives.