COVID-19: No visitors, media to Wadiyars’ Dasara fete

MYSURU

05 October 2020 15:51 IST

The erstwhile Mysuru royal family has decided to celebrate the ensuing Navaratri festivities at the palace without the participation or presence of family members, visitors and the media, in view of rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru.

The ‘Khas Durbar’ as part of the private Dasara celebrations of the Wadiyars at the Palace Durbar Hall, one of the main attractions of the festivities, will be out of bounds for the visitors as a safety precaution over the pandemic.

Ms .Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, in a release here on Monday, urged the public and the media to extend their cooperation in this connection.