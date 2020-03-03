COVID-19: Nine with travel history test negative

All nine persons from the district, who travelled overseas in the last three months, have tested negative for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, they had been subjected to various tests. The results of all tests are negative, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said here on Tuesday.

District Health and Family Welfare officer Shashikant Muniyal said a 10-bed isolation ward has been set up in the district hospital. Instructions have been sent out to hospitals to take up community health surveillance, he said.