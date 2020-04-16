COVID-19 | New testing lab to start functioning in Belagavi soon

The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved the use of the virology laboratory in the ICMR National Institute of Traditional medicine in Belagavi as a COVID-19 testing laboratory.

According to officials, testing of throat swab samples could begin in two to three days.

ICMR included the ICMR-NITM among the approved laboratories on its website on Thursday.

NITM has a fully-equipped laboratory to conduct the Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The institute is headed by Debaprasad Chattopadhyaya who is an expert on virus and other pathogens. He is supported by a team of qualified scientists and assistants trained in RT-PCR and other tests.

“However, we will need some time to start receiving samples as we have to mobilise reagents and calibrate some systems as per the ICMR protocol,” an official said.

Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas had sent a proposal to the Central government to permit ICMR-NITM as a COVID 19 testing laboratory a few days ago.