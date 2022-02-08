COVID-19: New cases fall below 5,000 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,06,761. It was on January 5 when the State reported fewer than 5,000 cases.

Continuing to see a dip, Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,139 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State capital reduced to 4.22%.

With 51 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,447. This is apart from 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 19,067 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 37,94,866. Active cases reduced to 72,414.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 5.01%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.14%.

As many as 88,797 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,283 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,28,91,697.