COVID-19 negative test certificate must for entry from Kerala

MANGALURU

29 June 2021 01:32 IST

This is in view of the Delta variant being found in Kerala and the many cases there

Those from Kerala entering Karnataka through Dakshina Kannada will have to compulsorily produce RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate from Tuesday, according Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

This is in view of the news of the Delta variant found in Kerala and a high number of COVID-19 cases prevailing in that State, he said in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Rajendra said that if travellers failed to produce the negative test certificate, they would be subjected to a test at border checkposts from Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has instructed the administration to strengthen checkposts on the borders with Kerala in the district.

Hence, checkposts at prominent border entry points such as Talapady, Jalsoor, Saradkka and Nettanige-Mudnur have been strengthened.

Dr. Rajendra said that the test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is hovering around 5% while it was at 10% in the neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala. Hence, preventive steps will have to be taken to contain the spread of a possible third wave in the district.

Gram Panchayats and Revenue officials on the border areas have been alerted and have been asked to strengthen checking passengers entering from Kerala. People will have to cooperate during checking, he said.