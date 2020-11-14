COVID-19 negative report, parents’ approval must to attend college

A COVID-19 negative report of an RTPCR test conducted in the last three days and an approval letter from parents in the stipulated format have been made mandatory for students attending offline or physical classes in colleges falling under the University of Mysore’s (UoM) jurisdiction from November 17.

According to a press statement issued by Registrar of the University on Friday, an SOP was finalised by the varsity after Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar’s meetings with officials of Department of Collegiate Education and Social Welfare Department on November 9, 10 and 11. It also decided that the college will offer online classes to students who do not wish to attend the offline classes. The students can come to the college when they wish to clarify a doubt.

The other decisions taken during the meetings include a compulsory COVID-19 negative report of RTPCR conducted three days prior to attending the college by all teaching and non-teaching staff. UoM has also made it mandatory for teaching staff to wear a face shield and masks.

The meeting decided to ask managements to sanitise the entire college structure, entrance, toilets, classrooms, furniture and books. The students should bring their lunch and water from home as the canteens and libraries would remain closed.

UoM has also barred cultural programmes, NCC and NSS activities on campus. Laboratories and project works can be taken up in the college if necessary, but not en masse. Students can take turns to attend, it has decided. College authorities have to make seating arrangements, keeping social distancing in mind.