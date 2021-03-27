COVID-19 negative report must for passengers from outside Karnataka

Those coming without a certificate to be made to undergo test at the destination

Considering the steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharwad district in the last one week, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has issued an order making RT-PCR test negative report mandatory for passengers entering the district from other States.

Chairing a review meeting of the district health task force and other officials in Dharwad on Friday after a video conference with the Chief Secretary, Mr. Patil said that as a large number of passengers were entering the district from neighbouring States by both government and private buses, carrying a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR test) report has been made compulsory.

Mr. Patil said that if any passenger without a negative report entered the district, he would be medically examined at the destination and made to undergo a COVID-19 test. “If private bus operators continue to dodge the administration and ferry passengers without negative report, their vehicles will be seized,” he said.

Referring to the alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines at coaching centres, paying guest facilities and libraries, he said that the administration would give an ultimatum to all paying guest facilities, coaching centres and 24 x 7 libraries to follow safety protocol failing which such centres will be locked permanently. “We will also book criminal cases against the owners of such centres,” he said.

Despite extensive awareness drive by the administration and also by the media, people have been negligent towards following the safety protocol.

“If there is no change in the behaviour of the general public, steps will be taken for the strict enforcement of the guidelines and penal action will be taken against those violating the protocol,” he said.

Mentioning that various teams had been formed comprising officials and personnel from the departments of health, police and municipal corporation to keep strict vigil round the clock, Mr. Patil urged the teams to be vigilant failing which action would be taken against team members.

Clarifying that there would be no holiday for the health staff for the next two months, he said that they should continuously sensitise people on getting the vaccine to fight the pandemic.

Mr. Patil directed the health staff to go to mango stalls along the bypass road and getting tests done for traders, agents and mango growers. He said that in the wake of the mango season, traders and agents from other States would be visiting Dharwad for purchases and they should be tested on regular basis to prevent any spread of the infection.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Susheela B. said that village level teams led by panchayat development officers had been constituted to sensitise people on the inoculation programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Krale, Assistant Commissioner Gopalkrishna B., KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani and others were present.