COVID-19: Mysuru reports 4,105 cases on Monday

Mysuru district reported a total of 4,105 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

While Mysuru City accounted for 2,663 out of the total 4,105 cases in the district on Monday, H.D. Kote reported 55 cases, Hunsur reported 287, K.R. Nagar 201, Mysuru taluk 154, Nanjangud 283, Periyapatna 236, Saligrama 50, Sargur 12 and T. Narsipur 164, said a bulletin released by the district administration.

Monday was the third successive day when the number of positive COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,000 mark in Mysuru district. After reporting a record high of 4,601 cases on Saturday, the district had reported 4,359 on Sunday and 4,105 on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the district on Monday climbed up to 18,846 out of whom as many as 18,339 had been isolated at home.

Three deaths were reported in Mysuru on Monday, taking the cumulative death due to COVID-19 in the district to 2,455.