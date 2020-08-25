COVID-19: Mysuru Police Commissioner tests positive

Mysuru city Police Commissioner Chandragupta has tested positive for COVID-19 while Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has quarantined himself.

Mr. Chandragupta tested positive on Monday, barely a week after Superintendent of Mysuru District C.B. Ryshyant confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Mr. Sankar, who had held meetings with senior police officials, among others, over the last few days, said he had quarantined himself. “I am in quarantine as I am a close contact,” said Mr. Sankar, who is in charge of COVID-19 management operations in Mysuru district.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandragupta is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at home. The senior police official, however, has not shown any symptoms, sources said.