COVID-19: Mysuru looks ahead to add over 5,000 beds

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru lately has necessitated expansion of care and treatment facilities as the existing hospital on KRS Road where the infected persons are being treated may not be sufficient given the mounting patient load and its bed strength.

Even as the second COVID-19 hospital has been proposed at the reconstructed Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital on KRS Road, efforts are on to identify other facilities as well for scaling up the medical services and combined bed strength to over 5,000.

The existing COVID-19 hospital in the newly-constructed District Hospital can support a maximum of 300 beds though it has been built for 250 beds.

The renovated ESI Hospital on KRS Road and the vacant extension centre of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) near the Mysuru airport are among the facilities identified for expanding the bed numbers. A total of 500 beds can be set up at the KSOU centre at Mandakalli.

Sources in the Health Department here said asymptomatic patients can be shifted to the makeshift care centres as they need to be isolated and observed unlike patients with symptoms and multiple medical co-morbidities who need full-fledged hospitals equipped with ICU and ventilator support.

Similar to the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengalurubeing converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility, integrating beds for the patients, an arrangement can be done in the case of Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Mysuru. However, the stadium has been not been identified yet perhaps for the reason that it is located in the heart of the city.

The KSOU extension centre is away from the city and isolated, suitable for isolating the patients. The COVID-19 hospital is also cut off from the busy road, inside the vast premises that house several public healthcare facilities.

Several government-run hostels and residential schools had been identified and kept as back-up for converting them into care centres, adding more beds in case of an emergency. These facilities were being readied as a part of the preparedness strategy.

The beds in private hospitals that had been identified for COVID-19 treatment were part of the combined bed strength. “There are other facilities under our radar too that could be converted into centres for handling the COVID-19 numbers. Preparations are in place and executed as and when needed. At least 90 per cent of cases are asymptomatic and such patients need to be isolated to check the spread. We need facilities to isolate such cases and keep beds ready. We are on the job to gear up for more than 5,000 beds in coming days,” a Health Department source told The Hindu.