COVID-19: Mysuru has highest active cases in State

Mysuru has overtaken Bengaluru Urban in COVID-19 cases and the district has the highest number of active cases in the State.

With 58 active cases, Mysuru has went beyond Bengaluru whose active cases stand at 44 with about 42 patients discharged so far. The total number of positive cases reported from Mysuru was 80 while it is 89 from Bengaluru Urban. Most cases were from Nanjangud, a cluster, and 66 cases alone had been linked to Jubilant Generics Limited.

In total, six positive cases had been reported on Saturday and five of them were linked to the Nanjangud company. And the five cases are the secondary contacts of Patient Number-52, the first patient, and his source of infection was yet to be established. Eleven secondary contacts of P-52 had tested positive on Friday.

In Mysuru, 22 patients had been discharged as on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said nine patients were on Saturday discharged from the COVID-19 hospital. With this, 22 patients had been recovered from the disease so far.

Among the six positive cases, one is suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), which is the second such case in Mysuru.

Unlike the first case reported recently, the second case, a 65-year-old man, had been reported from a village – Mosambayanahalli in Mysuru taluk – worrying the health authorities of the district which had been already categorised as a ‘hotspot’ and included in the ‘red zone’ of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Contact tracing of the second SARI case was underway and the family of the patient was being tested now since they are the primary contacts,” said Mr. Sankar.

So far, 2,038 had been found negative out of 2,118 samples that underwent tests. As many as 2,135 persons are under quarantine in Mysuru district.