COVID-19 mock drill held at KRH to check preparedness

April 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A mock drill being conducted at the K.R. Hospital in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Amidst COVID-19 spike in the country, a mock drill was conducted at the K.R. Hospital here on Monday as part of the nationwide drill in public and private hospitals for checking the preparedness of the healthcare institutions for handling any alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

The two-hour long drill carried out at the old Jayadeva Ward building on K.R. Hospital premises reviewed the preparedness of the hospital in attending to the patients in case of a spurt.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini, K.R. Hospital Resident Medical Officer Rajesh and other doctors assessed the preparedness which was carried out by a select team of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff.

Dr. Rajesh said the mock drill helped the hospital check the working of the entire system that was active when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020 and 2021. The oxygen supply, the beds and facilities at the triage was reviewed by the respective teams to ensure that the system was in place for attending to the patients in case of an emergency.

“At the old Jayadeva ward block, beds have been set aside for the COVID-19 patients. The entire block will work towards handling the cases, including the triaging of the patients. If any need arises, more beds can be reserved in other wards of the hospital. As of now the beds reserved for the purpose are adequate,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry has expressed concern over the rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate and has asked the States to increase the testing rate to contain the spread. Besides the K.R. Hospital here, the district hospital on KRS Road was in the forefront and handled COVID-19 patients in the first and second waves.

Besides K.R. Hospital, mock drills were also conducted in the district and taluk hospitals in the district which are equipped with oxygen generation and supply plants, ICU, ventilator and oxygenated beds. Also, the preparedness was reviewed at all the hospitals coming under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) other than K.R. Hospital. Sources in the Department of Health and the MMCRI said the hospitals are equipped to deal with any spike in infections. “There is no need to panic as the system of ICU beds, oxygen supply and other key arrangements for handling the patients are in place and are periodically reviewed.”

