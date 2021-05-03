COVID-19: Ministerial-level task force formed in Karnataka

Bengaluru

03 May 2021 20:23 IST

A ministerial-level task force has been constituted for suggesting measures to the State government for containing the spread of the coronavirus and creating awareness among people about the pandemic.

The task force is headed by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. Its members are Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, and Small Scale and Information and Public Relations Minister C.C. Patil, said a circular issued by the government.

Earlier, the task force was headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works Govind Karjol.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and officials of the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments will assist in providing information to the task force.