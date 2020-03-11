COVID-19: Medical stores told not to hoard masks

MYSURU

11 March 2020

The COVID-19 scare has triggered a big demand for surgical masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. But they are in short supply and there are also complaints of masks being hoarded and sold at four to five times the cost.

Taking note of the complaints, the Health Committee of the Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday visited some medical stores to take stock of the situation. Though the masks in most stores were not in stock, the stores had been asked to put up a board on the availability of masks and the MRP. If masks are not available, ‘no stock’ board should be displayed, they were advised.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that the masks should not be sold more than its MRP and action can be taken if such instances are reported. Of course, there has been short supply with the scare gripping the entire country with more cases being reported in the recent times. However, nobody was supposed to exploit the situation, he added.

The hotels and restaurants here had also been issued an advisory. The committee has asked them to supply hot water and hot food to the customers besides taking all necessary precautions, including screening the health of the staff and the cooks.

Some public healthcare hospitals have asked the MCC to supply masks in view of the short supply. “We are making our best efforts to get surgical masks and also N-95 masks from our network in view of the scarcity,” Dr. Nagaraj said.