COVID-19: Medical staff to get incentive

The State Cabinet has decided to recognise the services of medical staff, including health workers, who are risking their own health by attending to COVID-19 patients as well as suspected cases, by granting financial incentive.
Announcing this in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said the decision was taken by the State Cabinet at its special meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.
He said the Cabinet had decided to boost the morale of medical staff, including NGOs, by considering them as “health soldiers”. They would also be covered under the health insurance, he said.
