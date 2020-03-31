COVID-19 lockdown: Six-member team to handle essential items

The government has set up a six-member State Supply Chain Management Cell with the Agriculture Secretariat for the supervision and handling of issues, complaints and feedback on essential farm commodities and inputs during the 21-day lockdown.

IAS officer P.C. Ray is the coordinator of the cell. Shivaraju B., MD of Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation, is the co-coordinator, according to an order issued by the government.

The government has also established a State Supply Chain Management of Essential Commodities and Agriculture Inputs Team. The team members have specific commodity-wise tasks.

The team has been handling major commodities such as rice, wheat, jowar, cooking oil, ragi, pulses (all foodgrains), fruits, meat and fish, milk and milk products, sugar, bakery products, processed food units, the packaging industry, crop harvesting and distribution of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, and sale and transportation of cocoons.

For any information, contact 080-22353939/22032529 or write an email to controlroomsupplychain@gmail.com.