COVID-19 lockdown: Kodagu eases curbs on bakeries, meat stalls

The Kodagu district administration has eased the curbs on meat stalls and bakeries in the district after the lone COVID-19 positive person was discharged after treatment.

The district administration had ordered the closure of stalls selling all types of meat, including mutton, chicken, fish and pork, besides eggs as a precautionary measure after a resident of the district tested positive. Bakeries too were ordered shut.

The authorities have now permitted meat stalls to remain open from 6 a.m. to noon three days a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. However, the stall owners have been instructed to not only ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene on their premises, but also maintain social distancing to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The district administration, after holding discussions with the local chamber of commerce, has fixed a maximum price of sales. While the maximum price for mutton has been fixed at ₹600 a kg, for chicken it is ₹180. The maximum price for fish (freshwater katla) is ₹200, while the price of pork has been fixed at a maximum of ₹220 a kg.

Similarly, bakeries in the district have now been allowed to operate with a minimum number of workers. They too will be operational between 6 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Also, the sale of bakery products is permitted only in parcel.

The district administration has warned bakers to ensure that consumption of bakery products is not permitted on their unit premises, in violation of social distancing norms. Also, bakers have been asked to keep their premises clean and hygienic. They have also been warned against selling stale products prepared before the closure of the units.

The civic authorities have been directed to monitor the operations of bakeries and meat stalls.